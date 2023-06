Congratulations to our SageWest May Employee of the Month, Alice Reynolds, Health Information Management (HIM) Specialist. For the past 29 years of service at SageWest, Alice’s happiness shines every day with patients, visitors and her co-workers. She is kind, patient and always willing to lend a helping hand to assist others. Alice’s longtime knowledge and dependability make her a true asset to our SageWest team.

We value your service to our community. Thank you, Alice. Congratulations!