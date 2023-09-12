Conference golf results; Riverton boys win title

(Fremont County, WY) – High School golf concluded post-season week one last week with Riverton in Wheatland and Lander in Green River. With state this week, teams competed in conference tournaments to get ready for the big week.
The Riverton boys earned a team title in conference play, winning by 37 shots. Parker Paxton, who will seek his fourth state title, took the individual title by 21 shots. His teammate Brodie Dale finished third, and Kyler Graham in fourth. The Lady Wolverines finished third in the team standings, with Tylynn McDonald being the top finisher for Riverton in eighth.
Lander boys, who won team titles often this year, finished second in the team standings. Hunter Kihn was the top Tiger, taking fourth. Keigann Watson was the top Lady Tiger, taking third in the individual standings, with Lander finishing fourth in the team standings. You can check out how Fremont County did below.
Both Lander and Riverton will be in Worland this Friday and Saturday for state golf. Stay tuned on County 10 for results!
Note: Individual results that are bolded were selected for All-Conference. Golfers must have finished in the top ten.
East Conference
Girls Team Standings
- Wheatland 551
- Douglas 565
- Riverton 630
- Torrington 640
Girls Individual Results
- 8. Tylynn McDonald – 195
- 16. Anika Stanley – 216
- 19. Taelyn Leseberg – 222
- 23. Aspen Ablard – 231
- 24. Riley Stone – 250
Boys Team Standings
- Riverton 607
- Wheatland 640
- Douglas 741
- Torrington 755
- Buffalo 774
- Worland 778
- Rawlins 948
Boys Individual Standings
- 1. Parker Paxton – 129
- 3. Brodie Dale – 152
- 4. Kyler Graham – 155
- T10. Triston Ladd – 171
- 22. Garrick McDonald – 198
- 27. Patrick Dornblaser – 211
West Conference
Girls Team Standings
- Evanston 548
- Cody 583
- Lovell 594
- Lander 598
- Green River 635
Girls Individual Standings
- 4. Keigann Watson – 179
- T10. Morgan Hill – 198
- 18. Charlotte Schell 221
- 19. Siara Esinosa – 239
- T21. Paiglee Michael – 271
Boys Team Standings
- Evanston 593
- Lander 640
- Pinedale 647
- Cody 665
- Powell 681
- Lovell 701
- Green River 705
- Lyman 789
Boys Individual Standings
- 4. Hunter Kihn – 149
- T8. Sequeil Lozier – 157
- 11. Riley Stoudt – 161
- T18. Owen Sweeney – 171
- T26. Micahel Lev – 181