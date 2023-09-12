Conference golf results; Riverton boys win title

(Fremont County, WY) – High School golf concluded post-season week one last week with Riverton in Wheatland and Lander in Green River. With state this week, teams competed in conference tournaments to get ready for the big week.

The Riverton boys earned a team title in conference play, winning by 37 shots. Parker Paxton, who will seek his fourth state title, took the individual title by 21 shots. His teammate Brodie Dale finished third, and Kyler Graham in fourth. The Lady Wolverines finished third in the team standings, with Tylynn McDonald being the top finisher for Riverton in eighth.

Lander boys, who won team titles often this year, finished second in the team standings. Hunter Kihn was the top Tiger, taking fourth. Keigann Watson was the top Lady Tiger, taking third in the individual standings, with Lander finishing fourth in the team standings. You can check out how Fremont County did below.

Both Lander and Riverton will be in Worland this Friday and Saturday for state golf. Stay tuned on County 10 for results!

Note: Individual results that are bolded were selected for All-Conference. Golfers must have finished in the top ten.

East Conference

Girls Team Standings

Wheatland 551

Douglas 565

Riverton 630

Torrington 640

Girls Individual Results

8. Tylynn McDonald – 195

16. Anika Stanley – 216

19. Taelyn Leseberg – 222

23. Aspen Ablard – 231

24. Riley Stone – 250

Boys Team Standings

Riverton 607

Wheatland 640

Douglas 741

Torrington 755

Buffalo 774

Worland 778

Rawlins 948

Boys Individual Standings

1. Parker Paxton – 129

3. Brodie Dale – 152

4. Kyler Graham – 155

T10. Triston Ladd – 171

22. Garrick McDonald – 198

27. Patrick Dornblaser – 211

West Conference

Girls Team Standings

Evanston 548

Cody 583

Lovell 594

Lander 598

Green River 635

Girls Individual Standings

4. Keigann Watson – 179

T10. Morgan Hill – 198

18. Charlotte Schell 221

19. Siara Esinosa – 239

T21. Paiglee Michael – 271

Boys Team Standings

Evanston 593

Lander 640

Pinedale 647

Cody 665

Powell 681

Lovell 701

Green River 705

Lyman 789

Boys Individual Standings

4. Hunter Kihn – 149

T8. Sequeil Lozier – 157

11. Riley Stoudt – 161

T18. Owen Sweeney – 171

T26. Micahel Lev – 181