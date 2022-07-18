Community meeting postponed due to illness; new date soon

A meeting that was supposed to take place last week to discuss community-based strategies for crime prevention in Riverton was cancelled due to a heat-related medical issue, organizer Greg Tallabas said Monday – but the “momentum has not stopped.”

“We’re going to keep moving forward,” he said. “Things are still getting done.”

So far, Tallabas has generated participation from local business owners and elected officials, and people have reached out to support the cause from as far away as Des Moines, Iowa.

He is looking for more local community members to get involved, however – including people who live downtown as well as residents on the outskirts of Riverton.

“All of our issues are not the same,” Tallabas pointed out, suggesting that, once the main Riverton Community Watch group is set up, people from different areas of town could develop “little outposts” in their own neighborhoods.

He plans to set a new date for the community meeting soon, potentially with support from a similar group in Cheyenne that can “give us tips.”

For more information or to get involved, call Tallabas at (307) 463-2978.

