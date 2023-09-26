Community events, parade on tap for Wind River Cougars Homecoming week

The Wind River Cougars are getting ready to celebrate Homecoming Week Oct. 2-7, with “Out of this World!” themed activities planned for every day.

On Monday, Oct. 2, students can dress up as Cowboys v. Aliens at school, and the community is invited to buy dinner from the FFA at 6 p.m. before a drive-in showing of the movie Space Jam at 7:30 p.m. behind the crow’s nest.

Tuesday, Oct. 3, is Duo Day dress-up day, and at 6 p.m. all students are invited to play a game of hide-and-seek in front of the high school.

Space Jam is the dress-up theme for Wednesday, Oct. 4, and at 4:30 p.m. the community is invited to participate in a 5K followed by a barbecue at 6 p.m. and the burning of the WR around 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5, is Purple Day at school, with Homecoming coronation at 1 p.m. in the high school gym.

All middle school and high school students are invited to participate in the coronation, which is also open for parents to watch.

The community is invited to watch the Homecoming parade, which will begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Friday is Black-Out dress-up day at school in preparation for the Homecoming football game against Greybull at 6 p.m.

Spectators are also invited to wear Black-Out attire to the volleyball games against Wyoming Indian at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Wind River’s “Out of this World!” Homecoming dance is 8-11 p.m. Saturday.

Admission costs $7 per person, and the event is intended for high school students; all other guests must have a contract turned in to the office by Thursday, Oct. 5.

For more information, call Wind River High School at 856-7970.