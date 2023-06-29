Commissioners adopted $30.8M budget on June 27

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened on Tuesday, June 27, for their regular meeting. Below is a recap of that meeting.

The contracts between Fremont County and Perfect Power Electric and Patriot Petroleum Solutions were approved for the fuel system upgrade project.

The Fremont County Safety and Security Committee’s recommendation to hold mandatory active killer (ALICE style) training for employees on Columbus Day was approved, which is a day that the courthouse is closed to the public for in-house training and cleaning.

The Board approved Title III County Funding, following the 45-day public comment period, at follows: Search and Rescue – $15,000 and Fire Prevention Programs – $37,439.

The Board re-appointed Stephanie Weaver to a three-year term on the Fremont County Museum Board.

Joyce Hartman was re-appointed to a three-year term on the Fremont County Historic Preservation Commission.

Perry Cook was re-appointed and new applicant Marta Mossburg was appointed to three-year terms on the Fremont County Library Board.

Resolution No. 2023-15 “FY 2022-2023 Budget Amendment No. 4” was approved for unanticipated revenues and budget transfers.

Laura Dockery was selected as the Renewal County Commissioner Scholarship recipient for the 2023-2024 school year with Conor Christensen as first alternate.

The E-911 surcharge per access line, both wireless and landline, was approved to remain the same at $.75 for the upcoming fiscal year for an estimated revenue of $437,390.

The Fremont County FY 2023-2024 budget was adopted, which is $30,880,409.