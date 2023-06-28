Color us excited! It’s the 9th Annual RBL Chalk the Walk Art Festival!

The Riverton Branch Library Chalk the Walk event is just around the corner. Join us July 12th for amazing chalk art, rockin’ music featuring DJ Quinn Cerovski, and a raffle for our Cosmo the space dog cutout!

(All proceeds go towards future Riverton Library Programming.)

Spaces are available for Adults, Teens, and Families. Spaces are limited, and artists must be registered by July 10th.

For more information, or to register, call 307-856-3556, or stop by!

When: July 12th, 7-9 pm

Where: The Riverton Branch Library

Who: Everyone is welcome!