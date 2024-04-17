More

    Cold, windy conditions for Wednesday; isolated rain, snow showers expected into tonight

    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, April 17, will be “cold and blustery” following the arrival of yesterday’s cold front, with cloudy conditions and rain/snow expected throughout the day.

    Lipson added that gusty northeast winds up to 40mph will make things feel much cooler today as well, with lingering scattered snow showers and winds expected tonight.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that the coldest locations will be east of the divide, and that any snow accumulations for lower elevations this evening and tonight will be minor.

    High temperatures will be in the lower 50’s and 40’s today for most today, with Dubois down to 39 degrees.

    Lows tonight will be in the 20’s and lower 30’s.

    h/t NWSR
