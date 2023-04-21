Cold front moves in today; expect snow, gusty winds

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a cold front will move in from the west this morning, and then across the state through late tonight.

There will be accumulating snow in the west and northwest, with central areas seeing snow showers later in the afternoon.

Gusty winds will accompany the front.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the mid 40’s for most today, with Jeffrey City and Dubois in the upper 30’s.

Lows tonight will be in the mid 20’s for most of the county, with the windier areas in the upper teens. h/t NWSR