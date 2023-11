(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a cold front will make its way through areas east of the Divide this morning, while showers move over southern portions.

Winds will be strongest in the morning, decreasing behind the front.

High temperatures will be in the 40’s and 50’s today, with lows tonight in the 30’s for most of the area.

