(Fremont County, WY) – “Snow will continue across western Wyoming through this evening, with the heaviest snow falling through early this afternoon,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Wind will pick up through the morning. Widespread rain and snow showers are expected this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves east. A few thunderstorms are likely as well.”

Check out the expected snowfall now through 5 a.m. tomorrow and the maximum wind gusts through this evening. h/t NWSR