Coffee Time: The Popo Agie Quilters Quilt Show is set for this weekend; tune in to learn more

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently caught up with Betsy Richardson from the Popo Agie Quilters, who stopped by to chat about this weekend’s big quilt show at the Lander Senior Center.

The show will once again be two days this year, but this time on Saturday (9am-5pm) and Sunday (10am-3pm).

To learn more about what to expect from the show and how to get tickets, check out the full Coffee Time interview with Richardson below.

Advertisement





Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.