Coffee Time: The Lander Chamber is hosting the ‘Meet the Candidates Evening Social’ tonight; tune in to learn more

(Lander, WY) – Owen Sweeney, the Lander Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, recently stopped by KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time to chat with host Vince Tropea about tonight’s ‘Meet the Candidates Evening Social.’

The event will take place tonight at the Community Center, and runs from 5:30 to 8:00 PM.

Sweeney filled us in on what to expect from the social, which will provide the opportunity to mix and mingle with the candidates running for Lander Mayor, City Council, School District #1, and State House District #54.

In addition to tonight’s festivities, Sweeney also gave us details on what’s in store for the Chamber in the coming months.

