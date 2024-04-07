Coffee Time: The Fremont County IMPACT 307 Startup Challenge Pitch Night is this Tuesday; tune in for details about the finalists

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Brian Young from IMPACT 307.

The 2024 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge has officially announced the finalists for the 2024 Pitch Night, which will take place this Tuesday, April 9th in Room 100 of the Health and Sciences Building on the CWC Campus in Riverton.

Finalists/entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas to judges, and startup money will be awarded to the winners.

The Pitch Night is free and open to the public.

You can hear more about each of the finalists as well as more details about the Pitch Night itself in the Coffee Time interview with Young below.





