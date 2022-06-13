Coffee Time: Teton Therapy celebrates the ‘Firsts of Summer’

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with a couple folks from Teton Therapy; Taylor Middelstadt, a Physical Therapy Assistant seeing patients in both the Lander and Riverton clinics, and Maycee Manzanares, Marketing Specialist for Teton Therapy Lander and Riverton.

Taylor and Maycee filled us in on Teton’s “Firsts of Summer,” where patients are celebrating the many “firsts” that come with physical therapy, such as gardening without pain or walking without a cain.



Tayloe and Maycee also gave us details on the many events Teton Therapy will be a part of or sponsoring in some capacity this summer, including the Lander Hog Roast, the International Climbers Festival and the Jurassic Classic.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Middelstadt and Manzanares below.

