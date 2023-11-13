More

    Coffee Time: Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock chats about recent City economic development funding decisions, new emergency notification system

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    Image from a past Riverton City Council meeting. h/t City of Riverton via YouTube

    (Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock.

    Mayor Hancock spoke about the most recent Riverton City Council meeting, which included topics such as the approval for a new emergency notification system contract, and the approval of $121,000 in economic development funding.

    Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Mayor Hancock below.

    Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

