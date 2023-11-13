Coffee Time: Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock chats about recent City economic development funding decisions, new emergency notification system

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock.

Mayor Hancock spoke about the most recent Riverton City Council meeting, which included topics such as the approval for a new emergency notification system contract, and the approval of $121,000 in economic development funding.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Mayor Hancock below.

