    Coffee Time: Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock chats about ordinances, awards ceremonies from recent city council meeting

    Vince Tropea
    Mayor Tim Hancock. h/t City of Riverton

    (Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock.

    Mayor Hancock stopped by to talk about the most recent city council meeting, which covered discussions on the loitering and public defecation ordinances, as well as some Citizen Appreciation, Meritorious Service awards that were given out.

    Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Mayor Hancock below.

    (You can also email questions for Coffee Time interviews with the mayor to [email protected].)

