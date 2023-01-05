Coffee Time: Mayor Richardson, Chief of Police Peters talk about Lander road conditions and snow removal

(Lander, WY) – Every Wednesday after the bi-monthly Lander City Council meetings, KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea catches up with Mayor Monte Richardson and Police Chief Scott Peters.

In addition to filling us in on what was discussed at Tuesday’s Council meeting, Mayor Richardson and Chief Peters gave us an update on road, travel and safety conditions in Lander, as well as concerns about snow removal.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Richardson and Peters below.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.