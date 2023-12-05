Coffee Time: Local performers unite once again for 2023 Lander Community Christmas Chorale

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Sarah Susanka, the choirmaster for the Lander Valley Community Choirs’ Christmas Chorale.

Various groups will sing and perform carols/songs at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, starting at 4:00pm on Sunday, December 10th.

Over the course of the program, the Community Choir will be joined by the Wyoming Catholic College Choir, several choirs from Lander Valley High School, the Lander Pipe Band, the Rubatos group, the Holy Rosary Children’s Choir, and the Central Wyoming Brass.

This year’s performance was made possible by the LOR Foundation.

To hear more details about the Chorale from the choirmaster herself, check out the full Coffee Time interview with Susanka below.





