Coffee Time: Learn more about Pathfinder High School’s January 18 family literacy night

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Pathfinder High School’s Principal Ceatriss Wall, and Language Arts teacher Charlie Wolfe.

They stopped by to chat about tomorrow night’s (January 18) Family Literacy Night at Pathfinder, located 863 Sweetwater, which goes from 5:30 to 7:00 PM.

The night is sponsored by Fremont Toyota Homesource Realty, Palace Pharmacy and Scott and Leslie Robeson of Robeson Custom Woodworking/Welcome Home.

The event’s focus will be on secondary literacy and cross curriculum efforts, and you can hear all about what to expect from Wall and Wolfe in the Coffee Time interview below!





