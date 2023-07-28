Coffee Time: Indian Taco Fundraiser, new exhibits and much more from the LAC

Vince Tropea
(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Oakley Boycott from the Lander Art Center.

Boycott stopped by to chat about tomorrow’s Indian Taco Fundraiser, as well as some upcoming exhibits and events that you can hear all about in the full Coffee Time interview below!


Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

