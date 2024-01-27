More

    Coffee Time: Get to know the new WRTA director, Tim Nichols

    Vince Tropea
    WRTA director Tim Nichols. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    (Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Tim Nichols, the new director at the Wind River Transportation Authority (WRTA).

    Tim, who grew up here in Lander, chats about taking on the role, WRTA’s new schedule, and some exciting new things they have in store for the future.

    Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Tim below for all the details!

