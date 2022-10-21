Coffee Time: Get to know new Teton Therapy Occupational Therapist Liana Velasquez

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with one of Teton Therapy’s newest additions to their Occupational Therapist staff, Liana Velasquez.

Velasquez comes to Teton Therapy’s Lander office with a wealth of experience, education, and eagerness to connect with patients in Fremont County.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Velasquez below to learn more about how she ended up in Lander, and the services she will provide.

