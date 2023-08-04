Coffee Time: Catch up on Pioneer Museum happenings with Randy Wise

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Randy Wise from the Lander Pioneer Museum.

Wise stopped by to talk about all of the fun things going on at the Pioneer Museum, including audio walking tours, historical treks, and various exhibitions and events.

He also provided a teaser of what to expect from this fall’s Apple Fest, which Wise says will feature an apple slingshot…

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Wise below for all the details!





