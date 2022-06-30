Coffee Time: Author, longtime Lander resident and Wyoming native Alan O’Hashi chats about new book ‘Beyond Heart Mountain,’ tonight’s Pioneer Museum visit, much more

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Alan O’Hashi, longtime Lander resident, Wyoming native, author, documentarian, journalist and public speaker (Alan’s done a little bit of it all).

O’Hashi will be at the Lander Pioneer Museum tonight, 7:00 PM, to give a presentation on Japanese Internment camps during World War II, ones like Heart Mountain located between Powell and Cody.

That subject matter is the focus of his recently published book ‘Beyond Heart Mountain,’ which also covers how his family “avoided life in internment camps such as Heart Mountain,” as well as the “overt and quiet racism pervasive there and throughout the United States and relates his experiences to current struggles and the issue of civility within society.”

h/t ‘Beyond Heart Mountain’ book image, written by Alan O’Hashi

In addition to sharing details about the book, tonight’s presentation, and some future documentary projects, O’Hashi recounted various moments from a truly fascinating life, including: his time on the Lander City Council; his work as a journalist for the Wyoming State Journal; his efforts to maintain the cultural significance of his grandfather’s pool hall in Cheyenne, which according to O’Hashi, had a vibrant Japanese community; and much much more.

Listen below for the full Coffee Time interview with O’Hashi.

