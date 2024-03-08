Clouds, scattered showers to make way for clearing skies, sunny conditions for Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that we will have clearing skies with sunny conditions by afternoon today, March 8, with clear skies and chilly temperatures tonight.

Low clouds and scattered snow showers will spread out and end by midday for central and southern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, with ample sunshine and mild temperatures dominating the weather pattern through the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s and 40’s for most today, with the South Pass area a bit cooler at 35 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the teens and 20’s. h/t NWSR