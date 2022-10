The Central Wyoming Climbers’ Alliance will host a free presentation Saturday on the impacts of climbing on the local economy.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Coalter Loft above the Gannett Grill, 126 Main Street in Lander.

Free pizza and beer will be available for attendees.

Those who can’t make it on Saturday can read the full report on the CWCA website.