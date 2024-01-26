Clearing skies, mild temperatures expected for Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that patchy fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies for Friday morning, January 26, then conditions will gradually become sunny this afternoon as the weak trough of low pressure exits to the east.

Lipson says tonight will also be mostly cloudy, with the National Weather Service in Riverton calling for similar conditions expected through the weekend, but with breezier winds for some areas, and a few mountain snow showers across western Wyoming.

Highs will be in the low 30’s for most today, with lows in the single digits and teens tonight.

h/t NWSR