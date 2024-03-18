More

    Clear, sunny conditions for Monday; most areas will see warmest temperatures so far this year

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that conditions will be sunny and warmer today, March 18, as a large area of high pressure builds in from the west.

    Expect clear conditions tonight as well.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that many locations should be reaching the warmest temperatures of the year.

    Advertisement

    Highs will be in the 40’s for the Jeffrey City and South Pass areas today, with Dubois and Lander in the 50’s, and Shoshoni and Riverton up in the 60’s.

    Lows tonight will be in the 30’s for most.

    h/t NWSR
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.