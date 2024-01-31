Clear, mostly sunny conditions continue in the 10 for Wednesday

(Fremont County, WY) – Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies after patchy, localized fog dissipates this morning, according to County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy, Lipson added, with similar conditions expected for Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Riverton also shared that precipitation could return by Friday.

High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most today, with Dubois potentially hitting 51 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 20’s and upper teens. h/t NWSR