(Fremont County, WY) – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be chilly, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Though chilly, there will be ample sunshine and weak winds, they said.

East of the Divide will be 0 to 10 degrees tonight, while tomorrow will be in the upper teens to around 30 degrees. For the temperature in your area, click here.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR