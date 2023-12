(Fremont County, WY) – “It was indeed chilly to start off Christmas morning,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “The cold front that gave us snow over the weekend, brought in very cold air behind it. The good news is, it will slowly warm up again by the end of the week.”

Togwotee Pass, Lander, Jeffrey City, and Sweetwater Station all made the list. Check out their temps below! h/t NWSR