Change orders, funding, amended policy and more approved Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees convened at 7 pm on Tuesday, August 23 for their regular meeting, which happened to coincide with the first day of the 2022-23 school year.

Superintedent Dr. Joanne Andre-Flanagan shared during the meeting that “they had a great day across the District.” She also noted that everything went smoothly.

During the meeting, the Board of Trustees acted on seven items, which are as follows.

Funding from the Wyoming State Construction Department was accepted for the Rendezvous Elementary Sanitary Waste and Domestic Water Lines Project in the amount of $2,334,138.00. This project is slated to begin during the summer of 2024 and will be phased to not impact school, according to Maintenance Director Ted May.

The Board accepted the 2022-2023 Fremont County BOCES Preschool/Career and Technical Grant in the amount of $5,000. These funds will be used to support Aspen Early Learning Center’s Early Childhood Collective Book Bag Outreach program.

Amended policy 8035, “Attendance and Truancy,” was adopted on first reading.

The Board approved the two change orders for the RHS Wrestling Room Addition/TAC Remedy Project from Shephard Construction Inc. Change Order No. 2 to provide materials and install two roof ladders to the existing roof in the amount of $7,348.78 and Change Order No. 3 to provide materials and install concrete in the landscape area between new concrete walk and existing pool building due to the compromised irrigation line due to the new building addition in the amount of $15,893.64.

Contracts will be offered to Bronwyn Wright as a Riverton High School Wolverine Academy Teacher; Samantha Miller as a Riverton High School Assistant Cross Country Coach; Christopher Ormond as a Riverton High School Assistant Girls Swim Coach; Margaret Martinez as an Aspen ELC Pre-K Teacher effective for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Board accepted the 2022-2023 Consolidated Grant funds in the amount of $3,080,851.48 and Perkins Grant in the amount of $124,898.94. Click here for the funding breakdown.

The Board accepted the resignation of Sara Tolstedt as a RHS Media Center Teacher contingent on hiring a suitable replacement and per board policy.

These action items were approved unanimously.