Chalk the Walk winners

Amanda Fehring
(h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

(Riverton, WY) – It was a hot July evening for the Riverton Branch Library’s 8th annual Chalk the Walk event last night, July 13.

With tunes from Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine filling the air, kiddos, teens, and adults alike brought their best designs to the sidewalk – Garfield, Ariel, abstracts and more.

The winners were announced around 9 pm as lightning struck in the distance. Wrapping up just in time for the impending storm.

Winners are as follows:

Teens – 1st Jenasha Torres, 2nd Mariah Miller, 3rd Kool Klub, Honorable mention Church Group

Families – 1st Nation, 2nd Wright, 3rd Bott, Honorable mention Gordon

Adults – 1st Audrey King, 2nd Ashley Eckley, 3rd Amber Nation, Honorable mention Chelsey Conley

Bott family (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)
Anderson and Fuller families (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

