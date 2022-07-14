Chalk the Walk winners

(Riverton, WY) – It was a hot July evening for the Riverton Branch Library’s 8th annual Chalk the Walk event last night, July 13.

With tunes from Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine filling the air, kiddos, teens, and adults alike brought their best designs to the sidewalk – Garfield, Ariel, abstracts and more.

The winners were announced around 9 pm as lightning struck in the distance. Wrapping up just in time for the impending storm.

Winners are as follows:

Teens – 1st Jenasha Torres, 2nd Mariah Miller, 3rd Kool Klub, Honorable mention Church Group

Families – 1st Nation, 2nd Wright, 3rd Bott, Honorable mention Gordon