Central Wyoming College announces President’s and Dean’s Honorees

Riverton, Wyo.–Central Wyoming College’s 2023 spring semester grades have been computed, and more than 200 students have made the President’s and the Dean’s list.

“We are incredibly proud of our students,” says President Brad Tyndall. “All of their hard work has paid off. It takes dedication and perseverance to maintain an exemplary GPA as a full-time college student. We would like to congratulate all of our students on their accomplishments.”

The following students are Central Wyoming College’s 2023 President’s List honorees:

Mallerie Albright, Abraham Bailey, Skyler Bang, Petru Baraghin, Marilyn Bash, Giana Biagioni, Ivana Bijic, Andrew Bilango, Chevelle Boyd, Haylee Brown, Jessica Casper, Haydn Collie, Erika Conner, Ethan Cox, Luke Crossley, Cambree Crowther, Christian Cruz Dussan, Jatina Davis, Nate Dayley, Garrett Deary, Callie Farrar, Kyah Flom, Ethan Forbis, Zack Forbis, Eduardo Garcia Ramos, Andrés Garcia Trochez, Barbara Gonzalez Ruiz, Cat Hancock, Andrew Harrison, Emma Hendricks, Lexi Herbert, Cecelia Hernanadez, Charles Hoenes, Skylar Hofer, Kalee Hollingsworth, Anna Hutchison, Morgan Hyre, Patrick Jacobson, Ali Jaryszek, Delaney Johnston, Felicity Johnstun, Laurie Kriegh, Michael Lance, Abby Lee, Hope Logue, Jared Lucas, Grace Lutz, Cody Mallett, Morgan Masson, Broden Mathes, Juan Maya Velez, Kailand McCann, Scott Means, Josh Miller, Dustin Mills, Rhiannon Mitchell, Megan Monchamp, Kendric Muehler, Caleb Newbill, Avery Oberth, Madison Orr, Michaela Osborne, Garrett Parker, Andrew Parra, Kayla Paslay, Taylor Pattison, Jess Peden, Dorian Penner, Bailey Petsche, Abby Pfeiffer, Brhe Polk, Maddison Race, Tiesen Race, Zachary Renz, Brian Roanhorse, Dan Roden, Kaykay Sandall, Kamdyn Sheets, Baylee Shoopman, Drake Simmons, Alex Smith, Brinley Smith, Kelly Stowell, Leticia Strickland, Haruka Sugimoto, Jerry Taper, Donovan Tatum, Soren Tempest, Dorian Thomas, Kaylee Tomko, Meagan Urbanski, Kacie Vejraska, Jill Warembourg, Ronny Webster, Emily Weigel, Nathan Wells, Jessica White, Raylene Whiteplume, Walter Womack, and Hannah Wright.

These students are full-time students that took at least 12 college-level credit hours. They earned a 4.0 GPA.

The following students are Central Wyoming College’s 2023 Dean’s List honorees:

Jalen Abeyta, Alisson Alvarado Villegas, Matthias Amos, Skyler Anderson, Lauryn Arnold, Oliver Bartel, Jade Bell, Jacob Bentlage, Nevada Berezay, Beau Brunson, Solana Burbul, Adri Bush, Kaylee Cachelin, Jonas Calvert, Powiah Carpitcher, Rodney Carter, Christian Corona, Jenna Cox, Paige Cramer, Oran Cromwell, Sam Damele, Lorence Dela Cruz, Emalie Depew, Jamie Dorczuk, Brittanee Etter, Kaelyn Frable, Marshal Franzen, Marin Freeland, Brielle Fryer, Kaden Gantenbein, Melanie Garcia, Danny Garcia-Santos, Quinten Gasaway,

Maria Gomez Frias, Avery Gonzales, Isabella Gwilliam, Hunter Hall, Brinley Hardy, Trina Harris, Trayton Hyatt, Taylor Knell, Amirue Large, Wawa Lawson, Emma Lea, Dalten Leach, Constance Lehi, Kaia Leseberg, Brittani Loghry, Adrianne Lyman, Kall Mayfield,

Kate McDonald, Larissa McElroy, Jesse Millward, Marcus Moore, Justice Moss, Misty Nebel, Lacee Patrick, Jon Platt, Bri Powell, Madeline Ramirez, Winter Ridgley, Issahia Rodriguez, William Shade, Kennedy Sheehan, Ashley Simmons, Taniesha Smith, Andrew Sossaman, Kortni Stanker, Braden Steere, Monroe Swain, Lily Swanson, Torry Taylor, Paige Tolman, Jason Tomasini, Caige Toone, Cadence Truchot, Alexis Varela, Elisha Vetter, Gabe Villabos, Ty Vineyard, Jayden Warren, Amya Whelan, and Stephanie Whitman.

Central Wyoming College’s Dean’s List Honorees are full-time students (taking a minimum of 12.0 college-level credit hours) who have earned a 3.5-3.99 GPA.