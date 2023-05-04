Central Wyoming College announces Kickstart to Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship

Riverton, Wyo. — Kickstart Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship” is an exciting new state-wide program offering up to $1,800 per semester toward tuition at Wyoming’s eight community colleges and the University of Wyoming. The new state-funded scholarship program is for those aged 24 and older who want to pursue a degree or certificate or need to take more classes to finish a degree they already started.



The Kickstart Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship was created and funded by the Wyoming Legislature to help working adults obtain the skills and education necessary to re-enter the workforce, move up in their current careers, or pursue new career paths. Those eligible could receive up to $1,800 per semester if they are enrolled in 12 or more credit hours, and students are eligible for up to four full-time academic terms. Scholarship funds are limited, so all awards are dependent on funding availability. Beyond the age requirement, applicants must be Wyoming residents, complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and register for the Wyoming At Work program through the Department of Workforce Services. This program provides access to information and career resources to assist in the job search process.



For more information, contact DeeAnna Archuleta, Director of Financial Aid, Central Wyoming College; (307) 855-2150; (307) 855-2092 Fax; [email protected].