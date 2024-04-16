Celebrating excellence – Riverton’s 2024 Ag Appreciation Banquet

Riverton, WY — As spring blooms in Fremont County, so does the anticipation for one of the area’s most cherished traditions: the annual Ag Appreciation Banquet on Saturday, April 20th, at 6:00 PM. Hosted by the Riverton Chamber and Visitors Center in collaboration with local businesses, this event is a heartfelt tribute to the dedication and resilience of our agricultural community.

For over two decades, the Ag Appreciation Banquet has served as a beacon of gratitude, honoring those who tirelessly toil to keep our region’s agricultural heritage alive and thriving. This year, the event promises to be as special as ever, with a lineup of awards recognizing outstanding contributions to the local agriculture industry and Fremont County as a whole.

Among the prestigious awards to be presented are:

Ag Man of the Year: A tribute to a lifetime of service and commitment to Fremont County’s agriculture sector.

Ag Woman of the Year: Celebrating the invaluable contributions of women in shaping our agricultural landscape.

Ag Young Person of the Year: Honoring the next generation of agricultural leaders, under the age of 50, who are making a significant impact.

Ag Service/Support of the Year: Recognizing businesses or individuals who have been unwavering supporters of Fremont County's agriculture industry.

While nominations for these esteemed awards have now closed, the excitement for the banquet continues to build. The community is looking forward to coming together on Saturday, April 20th, at 6:00 PM at the Fremont Center within the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton.

For those eager to secure their seats at this event, complimentary tickets are available at select local businesses:

First Interstate Bank

Wyoming Community Bank

Central Bank & Trust

Stotz Equipment

Brown Company

Riverton Chamber of Commerce, located at 526 East Main Street



All ticket holders attending will be entered into a raffle and must be present to win.

Whether you’re a farmer or rancher, a supplier or a supporter, the Ag Appreciation Banquet is an opportunity to unite and express our collective appreciation for the backbone of our region’s prosperity: agriculture.

Join us as we raise a toast to the hardworking individuals who fuel our farms, feed our families, and enrich our lives. Together, let’s celebrate excellence in agriculture at the 2024 Ag Appreciation Banquet!