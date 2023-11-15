Celebrating 40 Years of Conservation: Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation’s Milestone Gala

In a commemorative nod to four decades of commitment to preserving Wyoming’s wild sheep, the Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation proudly presents its 40th Anniversary Gala. Set against the backdrop of where it all began in 1983, this landmark event aims to gather support and funds crucial to sustaining these majestic creatures in their natural habitat.

Homecoming to Where it Began

Mark your calendars for December 1st and 2nd, 2023, as the celebrations take place at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois. The foundation welcomes all enthusiasts and supporters to join in this special occasion, reflecting on the journey that began four decades ago.

Friday, December 1st: Annual Reunion

The festivities commence on Friday evening with the Annual Reunion at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a buffet featuring Wings, Brisket Sliders, Cheeseburger Sliders, Chips and Salsa, Cheesy Potato Skins, and Cookies. Beyond the delicious snacks, the program features an update on The Whiskey Mountain Plan by Daryl Lutz from WYO G & F. Plus there will be a variety of activities such as games, raffles, and a silent auction. Admission for this event is $25 per person, with children aged 13 and under can enjoy a free admission.

Saturday, December 2nd: The Main Event

The highlight of the anniversary celebration unfolds on Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. with the Main Event. Attendees will enjoy a buffet, boasting a Rib Eye carving station or a vegetarian option. The evening will showcase a video presentation titled “Return to the Rocks,” shedding light on the Sweetwater Rocks wild sheep reintroduction initiative. Additionally, participants can take part in a wild sheep scoring educational session led by Tony Mong from the WYO G&F department. As the night progresses, guests can enjoy more games, raffles, and a silent auction. Tickets for this main event are priced at $55 per person, while children aged 13 and under enjoy free admission.

How to Secure Tickets

To ensure your attendance, purchasing tickets is available via several routes: by texting “Winterdubois” to 76278, visiting the online platform at Winterdubois.givesmart.com, downloading a mail-in registration form from www.wyomingwildsheep.org/calendar, or contacting Dean at (307) 213-0998.

Important Registration Details

The registration deadline is November 20, 2023. Be sure to register by this date to confirm your participation in this monumental celebration of conservation and unwavering dedication.

Proceeds from the event will directly contribute to putting and keeping Wild Sheep on the Mountains.