Calmer weather today makes way for winter storm, snow tonight

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today is looking mostly sunny and dry, but a winter storm moves in tonight with increasing clouds and areas of light to moderate snow.

The snow is expected to spread southward on Tuesday.

Strong winds are possible for blowing snow and reduced visibilities.

High temperatures will be in the 20’s for most today, with Dubois at 42 degrees, and Shoshoni at 18.

Lows tonight will be in the teens for most, with some areas in the single digits and negatives. h/t NWSR