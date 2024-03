Budget request, updates and more to come before the Commissioners on March 19

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 19, at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info: Meeting ID: 899 1296 5952 Passcode: 469916

Below is the current agenda.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:15 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:30 A.M.: KEN PERSSON SR., AMERICAN LEGION – FREMONT COUNTY VETERAN’S MEMORIAL MAINTENANCE BUDGET REQUEST

9:45 A.M.: TREASURER JIM ANDERSON – LATC PROJECT REQUEST FOR GRANT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

10:00 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – PETITION TO AMEND A PUBLIC ROAD TO A PRIVATE ROAD (LAMB DRIVE AND TOM COURT) IN PAINTED HILLS CORRECTIVE RE-SUBDIVISION LOTS 6-11, 16, 17 & 21

10:15 A.M.: COUNTY CLERK JULIE FREESE – UPCOMING BUDGET PROCESS UPDATES

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK LeBRUN AND TREATMENT COURTS DIRECTOR CASSIE MURRAY – JUVENILE DELINQUENCY DISCUSSION

11:00 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS AND ROBERT BENCY, CENTRAL FEDERAL LANDS ENGINEER – WIGGINS FORK BRIDGE ON EAST FORK ROAD UPDATE

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: