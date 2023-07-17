Budget adoption and more to come before the Lander School Board on Tuesday

Amanda Fehring
County 10 Photo - Lander Schools Administration Building

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County School District #1 Board of Trustees will convene on Tuesday, July 18, at 6 pm in the Central Administration Office located at 863 Sweetwater Street. The meeting is open to the public and can be watched via Zoom: Meeting ID: 840 7725 7573 and Password: h6HfBf

This meeting includes a public hearing on the proposed budget for 2023-24 for FCSD #1 and Tiger Joint Powers Board.

Immediately following the public hearing is their regular meeting, which includes the following seven action items.

The complete agenda can be viewed online here.

