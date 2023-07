(Riverton, WY) – Just after noon on Friday, the Riverton Police Department and Riverton Fire Department responded to a possible bomb threat at First Interstate Bank.

Officers investigated the possible threat, which closed and evacuated the bank.

A thorough search of the bank and area was done, according to RPD Chief Eric Hurtado. After determining there was no threat, the bank was allowed to reopen after about an hour.

The investigation continues.