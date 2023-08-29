Black Hawk, Chinook helicopters coming to National Museum of Military Vehicles for HAATS demonstration

(Dubois, WY) – On September 6, the High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (HAATS) will be bringing two Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks and one CH-47 Chinook helicopter to the National Museum of Military Vehicles (NMMV), according to a post shared on the NMMV Facebook page.

HAATS is a unique training facility based in Colorado that uses a specialized methodology to improve situational awareness in high-altitude, mountainous terrain.

They plan to land the helicopters at 10:30 AM, and all are welcome to attend and watch.

“This is a rare opportunity to see these amazing helicopters up close. We hope to see you there!” h/t NMMV Facebook page