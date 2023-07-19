Bid approved, resignation, permit extension and more came before the Commissioners Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 18. Below is a recap of the meeting.

The bid from Maven Imaging in the amount of $41,600 was approved with LATC funding for a portable X-ray machine for the County Coroner’s Office.

A temporary use permit extension agreement with the Bureau of Land Management was approved for the South Pass Snow Fence Project.

A letter of appreciation to Sutherlands Home Improvement Store was approved for their willingness to be a valuable partner to the Fremont County government in allowing Fremont County Emergency Management staff to store sand in the parking lot for use during the spring flood season.

The Board accepted the resignation of Joanna Kail from the Fremont County Museum Board with sincere regret. Advertising will commence to find a replacement for the remainder of her term ending June 30, 2024.

The Commissioners will meet with the Wind River Intertribal Council on July 26 at 11 am at their chambers in Fort Washakie to discuss ambulance and liquor topics.