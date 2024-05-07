Grilled Submission Form

I want to be a GRILLED Champion!

🔥🍔 Get ready to sizzle, grill masters! Porter’s Supply Co. is firing up the ultimate showdown: their very own GRILLED Competition in Riverton, Wyoming! Think CHOPPED meets backyard BBQ, where contestants will craft mouthwatering hamburgers using a mystery basket of ingredients plus one secret surprise. Are you up for the challenge? Show off your culinary chops, compete for glory, and claim the title of Grill Master Extraordinaire! Join us on June 15th, the Saturday before Father’s Day, for an epic grilling extravaganza. Fill out the form below to throw your apron into the ring and let the grilling games begin!