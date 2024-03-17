Bar 10/County 10 Trivia returns for the spring season this week!

(Riverton, WY) – Bar 10/County 10 Trivia Night at Bar 10 returns this Wednesday, March 20!

The spring season will kick off with host Vince Tropea at the same place (Bar 10, located at 114 S Broadway Ave.) and at the same time (7:00 PM) as season’s past, with some of the most trivial questions/knowledge you could imagine.

As always, Trivia Night is FREE.

We recommend folks to show up a bit early to claim a spot, and you can always call Bar 10 at (307) 856-2337 to reserve a table.

Be on the lookout for chances to get bonus points on the day of Trivia Night by checking county10.com and socials.

If you have never participated in Bar 10/County 10 Trivia Night, the basic rundown is below!

First, you get a team together and come up with a team name (the funnier the better, but we don’t judge). You can also play by yourself to prove you are the true trivia master.

Pick your spot in the bar, and as you wait for the first question, write your team name on every answer sheet that is provided to you.

After the questions are asked, loud music plays while you and your team come up with an answer, which you then write on the answer sheet and bring to the host area.

Questions are completely random, and won’t have a specific theme unless decided upon/announced well in advance.

Also, if you don’t know the answer, make sure to write something funny down; the funniest wrong answers will be shared with the crowd and might even win a prize.

After all the main round questions are asked, folks are faced with a final Jeopardy style question, where you can wager some, none, or all of your points.

Good luck, Trivia Masters!

