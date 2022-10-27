Bar 10 and County 10 Trivia wrapped up a successful season last night with Halloween festivities

(Riverton, WY) – The Bar 10 and County 10 Trivia season wrapped up in style last night, with regular teams and new additions enjoying a night of Halloween costume fun.

Prizes for best costume went out to the top three teams, which included weekly regulars ‘We Teach Your Kids,’ ‘Nacho Average Squad,’ and ‘CRS,’ for costumes ranging from elaborate scarecrows, a fishing lure, to Jurassic Park.

Folks who participated in the pumpkin carving were also entered into a drawing, with one lucky team winning an extra special surprise, and those people were also entered into Bar 10’s weeklong contest.

Bar 10 and County 10 Trivia Nights will probably pick back up next year in the spring, so be on the lookout for any future announcements here, and until then, enjoy some photos from last night’s festivities below! h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo