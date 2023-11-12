Audit report, bids, and more to come before the Riverton School Board on Nov. 14

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The Board will act on nine action items, which are as follows:

Summit West CPA Group, P.C. will present the audit report for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Matt Gonzales recommends the Board accept the audit.

The Superintendent recommends the Board accept the 2023-2024 adjusted allocations to the Title I-A in the final amount of $2,218,329.96, Title I-D Subpart 2 in the final amount of $117,010.34 and Title IV in the final amount of $374,586.85.

The Superintendent recommends the Board approve amended Policy 1715 “School Closings – Unanticipated”; Administrative Regulation 1715-R1 “School Closings – Unanticipated”; Administrative Regulation 1715-R2 “School Closings/Late Start Staff Pay”; amended Policy 8035 “Student Attendance and Truancy”; amended Administrative Regulation 8035-R “Student Attendance and Truancy”; amended Policy 5043 “Children in the Workplace”; amended Administrative Regulation 5335-R “Salary Advancement” on first reading.

The Superintendent recommends the Board approve to abrogate Policy 4080 “Corporal Punishment” on first reading.

Ted May is requesting the Board award the bid for the Riverton High School/Riverton Middle School Carpet Replacement Project to Gales Carpet One of Riverton, WY in the amount of $257,825.00. This was the only bid received.

Ted May is requesting the Board award the bid for the RHS/CC/RMS/WC Parking Lot Project to Pavement Maintenance Inc. of Cody, WY in the amount of $190,360.00. This was the only bid received.

Fremont County School District No. 25 has received the Construction Notice of Award for the Riverton High School Auditorium Project #3072. This Notice, if signed, commits the district to a cost of: $1,610,257.00 for the project. The Board previously approved the Project Agreement Contract and the final contract will be coming at a later date.

The Superintendent recommends the Board accept the resignation of Maggie Hill as a Rendezvous Elementary Special Education Teacher effective November 17, 2023, as per board policy.

The Superintendent recommends the Board offer a contract to Matthew Coughanour as an RHS Assistant Wrestling Coach for the 2023-2024 school year.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.