Auction on May 6, 2023 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Auction

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:30am

Location: Fremont County Fairgrounds, Riverton; watch for signs

All pictures available online at: www.westlakeauctioneers.com

Auctioneers Note: This auction will feature some really great items including a nice line of furniture and a good selection of tools. There are lots of fun items, in the collectibles section. Check out the sweet dolls. Hey, something a little hard to come by: there will be some gold coins up for bid! As we were sorting through the jewelry, we found it is very high quality and genuine jewels! Lots of pictures online so you can get a taste of what will be offered. This is sure to be a fabulous sale. You don’t want to miss it!

Just added!:

-2017 Polaris 1000 XP full cab heater A/C crew cab winch less than 4000 miles

-2014 Ford Expedition new rubber clean runs great 118,000 miles

-1997 Yacht Club 4 space snowmobile trailer 20’

-Front and rear ramps

-Homemade 12’ flatbed trailer HD

For the complete list of items, click here.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

www.westlakeauctioneers.com