Auction on July 16th, 2023 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Rick Haworth’s Auction

Saturday, July 16, 2023, at 1:00 pm

Location: 255 Shetland Rd – Riverton

Directions: from Riverton go west on Hwy 26 8 miles to 8 Mile Rd; turn north & go to Hwy 134; Turn left & go 9 miles to Shetland Rd; turn left & go a quarter mile to sale site; watch for signs

All pictures available online at: www.westlakeauctioneers.com or facebook.com/westlakeauctioneer

Auctioneers Note: Rick is moving & will offer a nice selection of clean, almost new merchandise. A really nice selection of tools is available. If you are looking to get a greenhouse started, you need to be at this sale! Equipment is in great shape and barely used. Pickups both run well. This will be a short auction but jam packed with great buying opportunities!

For the complete list of items, click here.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

www.westlakeauctioneers.com