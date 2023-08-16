Auction on August 19th, 2023 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Shirley Knight’s Auction

Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 9:30 am

Location: 20 West Pavillion Rd, Pavillion, WY

Directions: from fire hall in Pavillion, turn West and go 1/4 mile to sale site; watch for signs.

Auctioneers Note: Shirley has sold her property & is moving soon. She will offer a wide variety of household, shop, collectible, older merchandise. Many other items added as she cleans the place up for the new owners. There will be something of interest to everyone at this sale. See you there!

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

